Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel proposed to supermodel girlfriend Miranda Kerr

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel are engaged — and the soon-to-be-newlyweds announced the big news with (what else?) a custom Snapchat filter.

The couple have been dating for one year, though they were friends before their relationship began, US Weekly reports. Kerr posted the news today on her Instagram and in a Snapchat story.

I said yes!!! ❤️?❤️?❤️ A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 20, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

“They are extremely happy,” a rep for Spiegel told the Daily Mail.

