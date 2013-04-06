Miranda Is Back In David Jones Stores

Photo: Getty/Graham Denholm

Last month, it looked like Australia’s favourite supermodel Miranda Kerr might have become too expensive for retailer David Jones.

After five years as the brand’s ambassador, the two parted ways.

Now — after DJs inked a new deal with fast-fashion brand Mango — she’s back.

Kerr is representative for the brand.

Overseas fashion labels have inundated the Australian market, but unlike Zara, Topshop and soon-to-arrive H&M, Mango will set up in David Jones, reports Fairfax Media’s Sue Bennett.

It looks like it’s not an issue though.

“We have an ongoing relationship with Miranda and we stock her Kora [cosmetics] brand … we are delighted she is the face of Mango,” Helen Karlis, DJs corporate affairs general manager told Bennett.

