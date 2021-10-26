Miranda Cosgrove says she woke up from a 2011 surgery with a mysterious hole in her leg and she still doesn’t know how it got there

Miranda Cosgrove. Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Miranda Cosgrove found a mysterious hole in her leg after getting ankle surgery in 2011.

The star recalled a middle-of-the-night tour bus crash while promoting her first album.

Cosgrove still has no idea how the hole appeared, but it eventually scabbed over and caused her no pain.

Miranda Cosgrove remembered the 2011 tour bus crash that left her with a hole in her leg on Sean Hayes’ and Dr. Priyanka Wali’s podcast “Hypochondriactor.”

During a nationwide tour, Cosgrove’s tour bus crashed into an “overturned semi-truck” in the middle of the night while she was asleep, she said. The “iCarly” star suffered a severe ankle break that required surgery.

When she later returned to her doctors to have her cast removed, Cosgrove noticed something out of place above her ankle.

“It was so strange, because when I woke up, I had a cast on, like a soft cast, and then later I went back and they removed it,” she recounted. “And then that’s when I noticed the hole. And I was asking questions like, ‘What’s this? What’s that?’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?’ So they were like, ‘Oh, we didn’t do that.’ “

Cosgrove said the hole eventually scabbed over and it never caused her pain, though she’s still unsure how it got there.

“You deserved an answer, and I think the health care system owes that to you,” Wali, an internal medicine physician, told Cosgrove. “If they’re going to put you under and do things to your body, you deserve to know what holes are being put in.”

