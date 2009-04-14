Miramax Uses Twitter To Crack Down On File Sharers

Miramax has one of the most active studio Twitter feeds and seems to comb the Twitterverse for mentions of their films. They then usually retweet any positive reviews or feedback. But this weekend, one user, Amanda Music, tweeted that she was upset Adventureland wasn’t on any torrents yet. Oops!



Fortunately, instead of calling the FBI, Miramax politely asked her not to download the movie. (However, it does seem like they might have gotten the FBI involved since they added an #fbi hashtag to the message.)

Amanda said she wouldn’t download it, and Miramax offered her a Fandango code for a free ticket, Torrent Freak recounts. Piracy crisis averted! Well, not really. Amanda told Torrent Freak that she wasn’t able to find an Adventureland torrent, which might really explain why she took Miramax up on its offer. Plus, we’re sure plenty of people would stop downloading movies illegally if they could see them for free in the theatre.

We doubt Miramax’s twitter account will stop people from pirating Adventureland or any of their other movies, for that matter, but whoever’s removing the pirated copies of the film from torrents probably will.

