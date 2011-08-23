Facebook Gets Another Premium Video Application -- This Time From Miramax

Miramax is coming to Facebook.



The movie studio launched an app that will allow users to watch its offerings on the social network as well as devices including iPads and TVs.

Currently, the Miramax eXperience – in beta – only has 20 movies available for 30 Facebook credits ($3), but plans call for a larger roll-out in the near future.

“Our ultimate goal is to give consumers the opportunity to buy films and store them in their own cloud-based digital locker – to then access the content anywhere they want, across ALL devices,” a blog post on the company’s site reads. “Yes, that’s right – any PC, smartphone, tablet or TV, whether at home, on the go, on vacation, etc.”

Miramax isn’t the first studio to offer movies through Facebook – Universal and Warner Bros. already do so – but this app is the most in-depth plan so far. Now they just have to pull it off successfully.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.