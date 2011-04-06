"Miral" Murder: Star Of Julian Schnabel's Controversial Movie Shot Dead In Jenin

Julian Schnabel‘s “Miral” — a Jewish director’s take on a story written from a Palestinian perspective — has been the subject of heated controversy for obvious reasons.



And now, 10 days after the film’s release, a tragedy in the West Bank: one of the cast was shot dead in his car.

Juliano Mer Khamis, 52, was an Israeli-Arab actor, an outspoken activist and the founder of the Freedom theatre in Jenin — an establishment that often came under fire for its co-ed policies.

The incident will likely re-spark protests against the film.

“Miral,” which stars Freida Pinto and follows the story of a young woman coming of age after the Arab-Israeli war, has already been demonstrated against at the United Nations.

