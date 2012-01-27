YACHT OF THE WEEK: At $9 Million, This Super Sleek Yacht Is A Great Way To Cruise The Riviera

Travis Okulski
The superyacht Mirage is now available to purchase for the bargain basement price of $9 million (via superyachts.com).The sleek design of the 102 foot Mirage makes it look fast. But does it have the power to back up the looks?

In a word, yes. With over 7,000 horsepower, it does justice to those sporting looks with a top speed in excess of 55 miles per hour, which is pretty fast for something on the water.

While it looks great from the outside, the on-board accommodations are not too shabby either. The four staterooms, each with their own bathroom, can handle up to 10 guests in supreme luxury

There is also an extensive use of glass which opens up the interior. A unique glass salon on the bow gives an open air feeling to an enclosed room.

Mirage is also loaded to the brim with toys. The yacht has a 15 foot dinghy, windsurf board, water skis and wakeboards, and even snorkelling and fishing equipment.

A dark hull and lighter colours on the upper deck provide a nice contrast.

The extensive use of glass in the design is very obvious when the ship is viewed from above.

The glass salon is located on the bow of the ship.

From inside, the salon is open and inviting. For really hot days, you can still feel like you are outside while enjoying a climate controlled environment.

The door to enter the salon is very unique. It looks like a glass mouth is opening up to swallow the passengers.

If you decide to venture out of the salon, there are canopies with shade along with plenty of seating.

A retractable roof on the bridge lets the captain get in on the open air enjoyment.

The wide windows to the rear deck slide up like a garage door to let in the ocean breezes.

On the back of the ship, the passengers will find even more spacious seating areas and beautiful woodwork.

The staterooms are bright and airy.

And very spacious.

Prefer to explore?

