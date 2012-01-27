YACHT OF THE WEEK: At $9 Million, This Super Sleek Yacht Is A Great Way To Cruise The Riviera

Photo: via Superyacts.com

The superyacht Mirage is now available to purchase for the bargain basement price of $9 million (via superyachts.com).The sleek design of the 102 foot Mirage makes it look fast. But does it have the power to back up the looks?



In a word, yes. With over 7,000 horsepower, it does justice to those sporting looks with a top speed in excess of 55 miles per hour, which is pretty fast for something on the water.

While it looks great from the outside, the on-board accommodations are not too shabby either. The four staterooms, each with their own bathroom, can handle up to 10 guests in supreme luxury

There is also an extensive use of glass which opens up the interior. A unique glass salon on the bow gives an open air feeling to an enclosed room.

Mirage is also loaded to the brim with toys. The yacht has a 15 foot dinghy, windsurf board, water skis and wakeboards, and even snorkelling and fishing equipment.

