Miracle: Madoff Actually Makes Someone Money

The Daily News reports:



A Queens construction worker used the swindler’s prison number to play the lottery and won $1,500.

Ralph Amendolaro, 50, noticed the digits under Madoff’s mug on the front page of the Daily News the day after he pleaded guilty – 61727-054.

When he stopped at a corner store near his Glendale home on March 13, he played the last three digits in the New York State Lottery’s Numbers game.

“I’m going to be a winner with this guy even though everyone lost money with him,” Amendolaro thought at the time. “Somebody had to get a little lucky with him.”

Apparently Ralph isn’t even a regular lottery player. He just decided to take a shot this time.

One thing he’s not going to do with the money is invest it in the stock market. He’s not that crazy.

