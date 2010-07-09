MIRACLE IN BEIJING: China Renews Google's Internet licence

After Google’s clever China stunt–redirecting its China web site to Hong Kong so as to avoid censoring search results–it seemed Beijing might punish the company by revoking its licence to operate at all in China.



But apparently not.

The AP reports that Beijing has renewed Google’s Internet licence:

An e-mailed statement from Google said that the Chinese government had renewed the search giant’s licence and the company looks forward to continuing to provide web search and other services to users in China.

What concessions did Google make to make this happen? PaidContent reports, “search results will be limited to music, products and translation, not web pages.” There will be a link on Google.cn to the uncensored full search engine Google runs in Hong Kong, Google.com.hk.

