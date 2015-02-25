An international real estate competition named 40 new developments the best in the world

MIPIM Awards Isla de Marchi Audiovisual Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 2015 MIPIM Awards finalists are out, naming what an international group of architects, developers, and real estate insiders see as the top 40 new developments of the past year.

The 40 developments were nominated across 10 catagories, as well as a special jury prize. One winner from each category will be chosen at the ceremony the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festival in Cannes, France on March 12.

Though the contest has an international scope, developments in Europe and Asia dominated the shortlist.

Center Parcs Woburn Forest (Nominated for Best Hotel And Tourism Resort) Bedfordshire, United Kingdom Architect: Holder Mathias Developer: Center Parcs Other: WTI, Schletterer, Edmond Shipway, PBA Description: 'These feature Center Parcs' largest and most sophisticated 'sub tropical swimming paradise' (STSP), a state of the art spa, sports facilities, and conference venue together with a wide range of restaurants, retail offers and leisure activities. The whole complex is designed to be invisible from outside the site and this was instrumental in securing planning consent at a public inquiry.' Delta Toronto (Nominated for Best Hotel And Tourism Resort) Toronto, Canada Architect: Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects Developer: GWL Realty Advisors Other: Delta Hotels and Resorts Description: 'The recently opened flagship Delta Toronto hotel at Toronto's Southcore Financial Centre is the largest and tallest hotel built in Toronto's downtown core in two decades. The 46-story tower accommodates 567 guest rooms, 17,000 square feet of banquet and conference space, a 150-seat restaurant and 80-seat patio, along with many other amenities.' Raffles İstanbul Zorlu Center (Nominated for Best Hotel And Tourism Resort) Istanbul, Turkey Architect: EAA / HBA Developer: Zorlu Yapi Yatirim Description: 'At the heart of the cutting-edge Zorlu Center, a modern-day bazaar where fashion, fine food and the arts converge on the European shore in Beşiktaş, Raffles is an exhilarating fusion of virtuoso architecture, dazzling interiors, inspired food and deep luxury. The hotel overlooks the Bosphorus, the Prince Islands and the historic peninsula -- a stunning vantage point above the city.' St Regis Hotel in Chengdu, China (Nominated for Best Hotel And Tourism Resort) Chengdu, China Architect: China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Developer: Evergo Enterprises (Chengdu) Company Limited Description: 'With an exclusive address in the heart of Chengdu's business district, the 29-story St. Regis Chengdu is part of the new Chinese Estates Plaza, a mixed-use development also designed by Aedas that will become a hub for residential, business, entertainment and shopping activities in the area.' AGC Technovation Centre (Nominated for Best Industrial And Logistics Development) Gosselies, Belgium Architect: ASSAR ARCHITECTS Developer: AGC Glass Europe Description: 'AGC Technovation Centre is the newest of only 4 industrial research centres of AGC, the glass manufacturer.The 22,000-sqm building takes advantage of a 9-m stepped site allowing for the creation of a 3-zone project organised around a patio.' Parc PME Newton (Nominated for Best Industrial And Logistics Development) Brussels, Belgium Architect: DDS & Partners / BAEB Developer: Citydev Brussels Description: 'Planned to accommodate up to 21 different tenants using 250 to 500 sqm units on an average, Parc PME Newton has been designed to give every tenant its own identity thanks to a colourful articulated façade clad with aluminium cases. A wooden structure, well insulated walls, natural ventilation, rainwater recovery and a green roof are part of the green strategy of the low-cost low-tech eco-strategy.' Würth Svenska AB (Nominated for Best Industrial And Logistics Development) Örebro, Sweden Architect: White Developer: Würth Svenska AB Description: 'The headquarters of Würth Sverige lives up to its location as an iconic gateway building to the city of Örebro in the heart of Sweden. The building is home to a highly efficient automated warehouse system, a shop and the headquarters for office workers.' Kastelli -- Community Centre, Lifecycle Project (Nominated for Best Innovative Green Building) Oulu, Finland Architect: Lahdelma & Mahlamäki Architects Developer: Client City of Oulu Other: Lemminkäinen Building Construction (Design and Build Contractor) Description: 'Kastelli Community Centre provides education and exercise facilities for around 1.500 children and youth. Besides the building process the whole lifecycle of the building has been planned beforehand by using Building Information Model.' One Central Park (Nominated for Best Innovative Green Building and Best Residential) Sydney, Australia Architect: Ateliers Jean Nouvel Developer: Frasers Property Australia, Sekisui House Australia Other: PTW Architects Description: 'One Central Park is the landmark first stage of the boldly conceived 'Central Park' precinct. One Central Park comprises 623 apartments in two richly planted residential towers rising above a retail centre.' Powerhouse Kjørbo - Photo Bo Mathisen (Nominated for Best Innovative Green Building) Oslo, Norway Architect: Snøhetta AS Developer: Entra Asa Other: Skanska, Asplan Viak, Sapa, Hydro, Zero Description: 'Powerhouse Kjørbo is a complete renovation of two office buildings from 1980. By optimising and combining known technologies in new ways, Powerhouse Kjørbo will produce more energy than it uses over the lifetime of the building.' The Edge (Nominated for Best Innovative Green Building) Amsterdam, The Netherlands Architect: PLP Architecture Developer: OVG Real Estate Other: Deloitte (primary occupier), Philips (partner in LoE system), G&S bouw (constructor), ABN Amro (financier), Deems (engineering consultant), Deka Immobilien (owner) Description: 'The Edge is the world's most sustainable office building officially awarded with the highest score ever recorded by the Building Research Establishment (BRE). The Grade A office building achieved a score of 98.36 per cent.' Selcuk Ecza HQ (Nominated for Best Office And Business Development) Istanbul, Turkey Architect: Tabanlioglu Architects: Melkan Gürsel & Murat Tabanlioglu Developer: Selcuk Ecza Holding Description: 'Like a small county settlement, juxtaposition of seven house-like volumes with hipped roofs forms the office campus.The individual 'houses' integrate to each other either through gardens, roof gardens, upper or lower patios and paths and atriums.' The Otemachi Tower (Nominated for Best Office And Business Development) Tokyo, Japan Design Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Architect: Kerry Hill Architects -- Interiors Aman Hotel Developer: Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. Description: 'The Otemachi Tower is located within a dense business district of Tokyo, above a nexus of five subway lines, to which it connects below grade. Especially notable in such a dense urban setting, a third of the project's total site area was transformed into an urban forest named, Ootemori.' VMware Campus (Nominated for Best Office And Business Development) Palo Alto, California, United States of America Architect: Form4 Architecture Developer: VMware/Hines Description: 'VMwares's award-winning Silicon Valley headquarters and corporate campus is designed with an appropriateness of scale and sensitivity to the natural setting. Including eighteen buildings and four parking garages the campus is organised around interconnected outdoor garden spaces and water features, with exterior bridges joining the upper floors.' Xi'an Jiaotong - Liverpool University Administration and Information Building (Nominated for Best Office And Business Development) Suzhou, China Architect: Aedas Developer: Suzhou Industrial Park Education Development & Investment Company Other: Suzhou Institute of Architectural Design Co., Ltd (Structural Engineer Firm / Civil Engineer Firm / MEP Engineer Firm); ShenYang YuanDa Aluminium Industry Engineering Co., Ltd (Curtain Wall Contractor); Lead Dao Technology and Engineering Ltd (Facade Consultancy); VMZINC (Building Material Supplier) Description: 'Located in Suzhou Industrial Park, Xi'an Jiaotong -- Liverpool University is jointly founded by Xi'an Jiaotong University China and the University of Liverpool UK. The design for its Administration Information Building was inspired by the famous Taihu Stone unearthed in the Suzhou Taihu lake area.' Aldwych Quarter (Nominated for Best Refurbished Building) London, United Kingdom Architect: John Robertson Architects Developer: JLL Other: ISG Description: 'The reopening of the iconic former home of the BBC World Service, along with three adjoining buildings, marks the completion of one of the largest refurbishments ever undertaken in Central London. JLL working in partnership with ISG and John Robertson Architects has completed the 450,000 square feet complex of four buildings with Bush House at its core.' Dreischeibenhaus (Nominated for Best Refurbished Building) Dusseldorf, Germany Investor/Developer: MOMENI Group Developer: MOMENI Projektentwicklung GmbH Architect: HPP Hentrich -- Petschnigg & Partner GmbH + Co. KG Other: Black Horse Investments GmbH (Joint-Venture Partner) Description: 'Dreischeibenhaus provides 35.000 m² of upgraded state-of-the-art office space in the heart of Düsseldorf's CBD. This high-rise building, former headquarter of Thyssen Krupp, is already a unique heritage landmark and famous throughout Germany.' King Fahad National Library (Nominated for Best Refurbished Building and Special Jury Award) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Architect: Gerber Architekten Developer: Arriyadh Development Authority Description: 'The King Fahad National Library is one of the most important cultural and urban development projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It represents the new centre of the rapidly changing Olaya District and stands out clearly from heterogeneous existing building patterns.' Segreen Business Park (Nominated for Best Refurbished Building) Segrate, Milan, Italy Architect: Lombardini22 srl Developer: CBRE Global Investors SGR SPA Description: 'High quality of a small urban place surrounded by greenery. Designed to the highest global standards, Segreen Business Park is the result of an analysis of the most advanced way of contemporary working thought for leading international companies.' Cayan Tower (Nominated for Best Residential Development) Dubai, U.A.E. Architect: Skidmore Owings and Merrill Developer: Cayan Group Description: 'The helix shaped tower in the prestigious location of Dubai Marina is the finest symbol of sophisticated 21st century architectural design and elegance. Developed by Cayan Group- Real Estate Investment and Development, Cayan Tower, the 73-story residential building spirals in a smooth curve by an astonishing 90 degrees to give every apartment a stunning view of the sea or the marina.' Krøyers Plads I (Nominated for Best Residential Development) Copenhagen, Denmark Architect: Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects & COBE Architects Developer: NCC Bolig A/S Description: ''Krøyers Plads' Is a modern version of the old harbour warehouses. The project consists of 38 high end apartments in combination with harbour front a new square and lively and attractive restaurants in the ground floor.' The Waterfront (Nominated for Best Residential Development) Stavanger, Norway Architect: AART architects, Studio Ludo Developer: Kruse-Smith Description: 'AART architects reveal the first building phase of the Waterfront development -- one of the largest wooden residential developments in Europe. Located on the edge between the city and the sea, the 19,500 sqm development transforms the former industrial harbour front into a recreational part of town that will become the new heart of Stavanger.' Beaugrenelle (Nominated for Best Shopping Center) Architect: Valode & Pistre Owner/Developer: Apsys Other: BARBANEL/GEC (technical consultants) Description: 'A successful fusion of what's best about a shopping centre and the feel of a department store, Beaugrenelle benefits from an outstanding range of retail outlets, elegant architecture created by Valode & Pistre Architects and chic Parisian design.' Markthal Rotterdam (Nominated for Best Shopping Center and Special Jury Award) Rotterdam, The Netherlands Architect: MVRDV Developer: Provast Other: Corio (investor market floor), Vesteda (residential investor), Amo Coenen and Iris Roskam (artists art piece) Description: 'Rotterdam has a new icon. At a historical location at the Binnenrotte, next to Blaak Station and the largest weekly open air market, the first covered market of the Netherlands was realised.' Riverside 66 (Nominated for Best Shopping Center) Tianjin, China Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Developer: Hang Lung properties Ltd. Description: 'Urban Market: The 350 meter long megastructrure completes the He Ping Lu pedestrian boulevard, becoming the centrepiece of the new commercial district while marking its presence monumentally from the revitalized Hai He River - creating a new public experience for the city. The project operates as a retail hub as well as a social network to engage, represent and activate a local community.' The Breeze BSD City (Nominated for Best Shopping Center) Tangerang, Indonesia Architect: JERDE consultant (foreign architect) & Arcadia (local architect) Developer: PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk. (member of Sinarmas Land) Other: PT.TOTAL BANGUN PERSADA Tbk (main contractor, civil & structural engineer), PT.Jasira Utama (electrical engineer) Description: The Breeze BSD city offers the best open-air shopping, dining, and leisure center in Indonesia. The 135,000 m2 outdoor lifestyle center is located in the heart of BSD City uniquely designed by Jerde, a global architecture and urban planning firm. Boulevard Euromediterranée -- Marseille's new waterfront (Nominated for Best Urban Regeneration Project and Special Jury Award) Marseille, France Architect: Ateliers Lion -- Ilex -- Kern et Associés Developer: Euromediterranée Description: 'The story begins in 1995, with the creation of the Euroméditerranée urban development agency and a partnership with the Port Authority to ensure the transformation of the coastal site into an urban economic re-development project. Located on a brownfield site, the 2.5 km waterfront development stretches from the CMA CGM tower all the way to the historic 'Vieux Port' beyond.' Ghent, future-proofing a history city (Nominated for Best Urban Regeneration Project) Ghent, Belgium Public authority/Promotor/Initiator: City of Ghent Architect: Atelier Kempte-Thill, Aranda Pigem Vilalta Arquitectes / COUSSEE & GORIS architecten, Robbrecht & Daem / Marie-José Van Hee architecten , etc. Developer: SoGent, the city development agency and private developers Other: members of the Flanders Ghent Development Group Description: 'The urban regeneration of Ghent's historic heart is well on track, as 2014 saw the completion of the first phase (Kobra) and the start of new phases with the Krook and Bravoko projects. They combine a sustainable urban mobility plan with increased green spaces and waterfronts. They add up-scale residential housing, retail capacity and innovative workspaces.' Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (Nominated for Best Urban Regeneration Project and Special Jury Award) London, United Kingdom Architect: Erect Architects with LUC landscape architect, James Corner Field Operations with Make Architects Developer: London Legacy Development Corporation Other: MACE, LDA Design with Hargreaves Associates, Atkins and Arup, Buro Four, BAM Nuttall, Balfour Beatty, Lagan, H. And J. Martin, ISG, Skandska, and Buckingham Description: 'London is proud to have already delivered the most successful legacy programme in Olympic history. The hallmark of this success is the 560 acre Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, already the most important new area in London, driving tangible social, economic and cultural growth, and attracting investment.' Toranomon Hills (Nominated for Best Urban Regeneration Project) Tokyo, Japan Architect: NIHON SEKKEI, INC. Developer: Mori Building Co., Ltd. Other: Tokyo Metropolitan Government (project executor) Description: 'Toranomon Hills is a flagship mixed-used development, offering various different facilities in the 247-meter tower over the Loop Road No.2, the major arterial road that will serve as a main route for the Olympic Village and the stadiums.' Cité musicale départementale de l'Ile Seguin (Nominated for Best Futura Project) Boulogne-Billancourt, France Architect: Shigeru Ban Architects Europe -- Agence Jean de Gastines Architectes Developer: Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France Other: OFI InfraVia -- Sodexo -- TF1 Description: 'The Cité musicale départementale de l'Île Seguin, a first-rate music facility and a permanent leisure and cultural venue, will gather in the same complex every single step of the musical world: a music school, rehearsal and recording studios, the Hauts-de-Seine Choir School and an orchestra hosted in residence, a 6000 person concert hall, a 1150 seat auditorium, a musical café and musical shops.' Eckwerk Berlin (Nominated for Best Futura Project) Berlin, Germany Architect: Kleihues + Kleihues Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH / Graft Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH Developer: Genossenschaft für urbane Kreativität (cooperative for urban creativity) Other: Kaden + Partner, sbp GmbH, Winter beratende Ingenieure für Gebäudetechnik GmbH, HHP Berlin Description: 'The main idea is to create an inspiring and lively space that sets the pattern for the relation between working and living, public sphere and privacy. The terraced landscape, as high as the train viaduct, is conceived as a multi-storey market place.' Køge North Station (Nominated for Best Futura Project) Køge, Denmark Architect: COBE Developer: Banedanmark, Køge Municipality, DSB Properties Other: DISSING+WEITLING, COW Description: 'Køge North Station will not only be a traffic hub for the entire Copenhagen region connecting high-speed trains, local trains and the busiest motorway in Denmark, but also a distinctive landmark. The project consists of a 225-meter long pedestrian bridge, a new train station and an associated park and ride facility.' Mongkok Residence (Nominated for Best Futura Project) Hong Kong Architect: Aedas Developer: Good Standing (Hong Kong) Limited Description: 'The building is situated in the high density urban area - Mongkok. It is a predominately retail, commercial and residential area made up by a mixture of old and new buildings. The subject site covers an area of about 614 sq.m, and intends to develop a Serviced Apartment. The proposed development approximately consists of 128 rooms, retails and a clubhouse.' Isla de Marchi Audiovisual Center (Nominated for Best Futura Mega Project) Buenos Aires, Argentina Architect: Mario Roberto Alvarez Developer: Riva S.A. Description: 'Isla de Marchi Audiovisual Center is a unique 291,500 m2 mixed-use development in Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires. The project is centered around the audiovisual industry, looking to congregate companies focused on the film, advertising, music, and related industries, which are today located all over Buenos Aires. The project envisions a 350 meters-tall mixed-use building (office and hotel), an auditorium for 12,000 people and various film studios.' New North Zealand Hospital (Nominated for Best Futura Mega Project) Hilleroed, Denmark Architect: Herzog & de Meuron Developer: Capital Region of Denmark Client: The Project Organisation of the Capital Region of Denmark Description: 'The healing architecture of New North Zealand Hospital -- designed by Herzog & de Meuron -- will set new standards in healthcare design and healthcare delivery. With a modest four floors at its highest point, the hospital is designed on a very human scale despite its large size. The soft, organic form of a four-leaf clover connects the many components of the hospital and ensures a feeling of safety as well as efficient flows.' Oxygen Eco-tower (Nominated for Best Futura Mega Project) Jakarta, Indonesia Architect: Progetto CMR Engineering Integrated Services S.r.l. Developer/Client: Bimantra Citra Other: Tecnimont Civil Construction & Permasteelisa Group (project management), Cimolai (construction company) Description: ''Oxygen Eco-tower, your villa in the sky.' The design strategy aims at upgrading the traditional concept of villas, through a new residential tower reflecting a sustainable vision that develops upwards, to minimize the use of the soil in high-density cities. 'Oxygen Eco-tower' is a residential building of 75 floors, with 161 villas.' PAI Fund Bologna, Italy Architect: Livia Piperno Developer: Prelios Integra Description: 'Fund PAI, 'Parchi Agroalimentari Italiani,'managed by Prelios SGR, is the operating tool for the development and promotion of Eataly World / F.I.CO. (Fabbrica Italiana Contadina) project. The fund is dedicated to the investment in land and real estate assets to be used for projects aimed at integrating diverse fields in the food chain by emphasising the traditional Italian local excellence and by adopting an innovative format. Starting from 2015, (it will be) the world's largest center celebrating the excellence of Italian food.' Dakar Congress Centre (Nominated for Special Jury Award) Dakar, Senegal Architect: Tabanlioglu Architects Developer: Summa Construction Description: (The) complex is a natural harbour for presidential meetings, providing a serene and secure atmosphere, as in history, (when) kings were crowned beneath the Baobab trees of Senegal. Housing the main conference hall, museum, restaurants, meeting facilities and VIP units, construction joins separate units connected via water and bridges.' Now see the top buildings in the US The Wild Turkey Bourbon Visitor Center was created with a barn silhouette in mind, but its structural intricacies only reveal themselves as you get close to it. The 9,140-square-foot building offers guests interactive exhibits, a gift shop, event venues, and a tasting room. American Architects Say These Are The 19 Best New Buildings >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.