The Future Of Typing On Tiny Screens Could Look Like This

Minuum is a startup that has minimized a mobile keyboard to a single line. With just a few letters, Minuum’s founders say their technology can accurately predict which word you intend to type the vast majority of the time.
On a phone, Minuum looks like a less than ideal solution. Keyboardless screens are tough enough to type on. But on a tiny screen, such as a smartwatch’s, a product like Minuum could be the only way to go. It’s developing a patent right now.
Minuum just presented at Y Combinator Demo Day.
Here it is on a smartwatch:
Here’s Minuum’s presentation at YC Demo Day:
Here’s the promo video that demonstrates how Minuum works:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.