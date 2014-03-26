The Future Of Typing On Tiny Screens Could Look Like This

Minuum is a startup that has minimized a mobile keyboard to a single line. With just a few letters, Minuum’s founders say their technology can accurately predict which word you intend to type the vast majority of the time.

On a phone, Minuum looks like a less than ideal solution. Keyboardless screens are tough enough to type on. But on a tiny screen, such as a smartwatch’s, a product like Minuum could be the only way to go. It’s developing a patent right now.

Minuum just presented at Y Combinator Demo Day.

Here it is on a smartwatch:

Here’s Minuum’s presentation at YC Demo Day:

Here’s the promo video that demonstrates how Minuum works:

