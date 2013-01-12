BigLaw Partner Charged With Providing Alcohol To Underage Daughter And Friends

Photo: Mintz Levin

A BigLaw criminal defence attorney could be in trouble after cops accused her of letting her underage daughter and friends drink alcohol at a New Year’s Eve bash.Tracy Miner allegedly hosted her 17-year-old daughter and seven other teenagers on New Year’s Eve and supplied them with so much alcohol cops reported finding two 55-gallon trash cans filled with empty beer, wine, and hard-liquor bottles, as well as about 50 other beer cans on the floor, the Patriot Ledger reported last week.



Miner reportedly said she had taken away all of her guests’ keys. Citing a police report, the Patriot Ledger also reported that Miner “emitted a strong odor of alcohol” when they entered the house.

Miner was charged with furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 and keeping a disorderly house.

Above The Law identified Miner yesterday as a partner at Mintz Levin.

In her profile on the firm’s site, Miner is listed as a criminal defence attorney and chairwoman of the firm’s White Collar defence Practice.

She earned her law degree from Boston College and has been admitted to the Massachusetts and New Hampshire state bars.

While it will ultimately be the decision of the state bar association, there is a chance Miner could lose her licence if she is convicted of the charges against her.

The Massachusetts Rules of Professional Conduct for the state bar association state “a lawyer’s conduct should conform to the requirements of the law, both in professional service to clients and in the lawyer’s business and personal affairs.”

Miner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider this morning.

