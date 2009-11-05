Mint.com Founder Promises To Kill Quicken Online

With Intuit’s $170 million buyout of Mint complete, Mint founder and CEO Aaron Patzer tells us Quicken Online will be killed and replaced by Mint in the next several months.

Mint will also creep deeper into Intuit’s product line: for example, it will eventually merge with Quicken’s desktop products.

Aaron now oversees Intuit’s Personal Finance Group and is in charge of Mint.com, Quicken Online, and Quicken desktop. Intuit’s deal to purchase Mint closed Monday.

Some of the deal’s synergies will be handy come tax time in a few months. Patzer tells us that Intuit will be able to speed up some of your tax preparation by pulling in some data from Mint. And, of course, Quicken will be heavily marketing Mint to its tax customers that stop by once a year.

