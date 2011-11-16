Minted Raises $5.5 Million And Tells Us What It's Like To Have Marissa Mayer As An Investor

Photo: Minted.com

San Francisco based Minted.com, an e-commerce company that sells emerging designers’ work, has raised a $5.5 million Series B round. The new capital will be used to grow its 42-person staff and develop new product lines.



“We’ll be moving far more into the art space,” founder Mariam Naficy tells us. “We want to make prints that are both customisable and non-customisable. We think the market for customised art to be made chic and beautiful is quite large. Right now, it’s a bit of a cheesy space.” By customised art, Naficy means things like modern, beautiful family trees and growth charts.

The round was led by Peter Fenton of Benchmark Capital. Menlo Ventures and IDG Ventures also participated, as well as Yelp’s CEO Jeremy Stoppelman and Google’s Marissa Mayer.

Marissa Mayer has made a number of angel investments, and we asked Naficy how she got the early Googler on board.

“She’s smart and down to earth,” says Naficy. “She’s friends with my CTO, whom I hired from Google. We had breakfast in Palo Alto and it was done. That was it. She’s really great about helping other women entrepreneurs; I think she believes strongly in that and I think she gets excited about art and design — it’s a real passion for her. That’s probably what drew her to Minted. “

Minted works with thousands of emerging designers and sells their work to tens of thousands of users. Users can order art, prints, cards and trinkets on the site. The company has seen revenue double year over year since 2008.

