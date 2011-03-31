Mint Partners With Scholastic To Invade 30,000 Schools This Fall

Move over Oregon Trail.



Mint and Scholastic have partnered together and launched an online game, Quest for Money, which will be distributed to 30,000 schools nation-wide this fall.

The game asks students to choose a money goal, such as “a new wardrobe,” or “a new computer.” It tells the player how much it will cost to achieve the goal, and asks money-saving questions to help them achieve it.

“We found that nearly 50% of parents assume schools are teaching their students finance,” said a Mint representative at Intuit’s Innovation Gallery Walk last evening. But until now, finance classes in K-12 have been few and far between.

This fall, Mint’s money management lessons will become a part of many teachers’ curriculums. It will provide teachers with the game, as well as lesson plans, worksheets, and other online resources.

Why hasn’t this been done before? Mint’s CEO Aaron Patzer tells Fast Company, “I think a lot of it has to do with teachers themselves not knowing a lot about personal finance.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.