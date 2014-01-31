Popular Budgeting App Mint Adds Bitcoin Support With Coinbase

The very popular personal finance app Mint just added integration with Coinbase — a bitcoin wallet service — to let users track their bitcoin spending alongside their other budgeting, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Users will be able to quickly and easily track how much their stockpile of bitcoins is worth and view their spending (though, because of its volatility, Bitcoin is treated more like an asset that people buy and trade, rather than spend).

Mint is the first app of its kind to support the cryptocurrency.

This marks a hurdle of sorts for Bitcoin, which is finally starting to shed its doubters and become more mainstream.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.