Windows Phone Users Can Now Get One Of The Best Financial Apps On The Planet

Mint, the popular personal finance app, has arrived for Windows 8 tablets and computers and Windows Phone 8.

Both versions of the app will work the same way. Mint syncs with personal banking accounts and provide up-to-date information to users such as looming deadlines for bill pay as well as financial advice.

Group Product Manger Vince Maniago feels particularly proud of the “Goals” feature. This part of the app allows users to create a savings plans for a variety of major events including “dreams”. Mint.com will help formulate a plan for savings in anticipation of major life events such as an upcoming wedding or purchasing a house.

The biggest difference with this app compared to the Android and iOS alternatives is it takes advantage of a core element within the Windows 8 operating system: Live Tiles, which are app icons that update in real time with information.

Maniago noted that the constant shifting of the tiles made it more visually pleasing to help plan finances. Incorporated into the program is a widget that provides an excellent organisation system that can condense all your information into digestible chunks of information.

For example, one tile can display your recent transactions while another will contain the current amount of money found in your accounts. These panels can be switched around and linked together in order to sync more tasks together. See an example below.

While Mint.com has always had a presence on Windows, Maniago explained that the company wanted to adopt the newest version of Microsoft’s OS since they got great feedback from beta testers regarding the look on Live Tiles and the amount of traffic they gain from the desktop versions.

You can download the app from the Microsoft Windows Store for free here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.