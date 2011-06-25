Minority Report's Futuristic Interactive Presentation Technology Comes Of Age

John Underkoffler, Chief Scientist for Oblong Industries, was the technical advisor for the 2002 Steven Spielberg movie Minority Report. The science fiction thriller starring Tom Cruise was the public debut of Oblong’s gesture recognition platform.

Oblong plans to bring to market later this year an operating system designed for large meeting areas that will allow users to take the reigns ala Tom Cruise and make high fidelity graphic presentations on large screens.



g-speak overview 1828121108 from john underkoffler on Vimeo.

