The trailer for the 'Minority Report' TV show looks better than the original movie

Fox revealed the first trailer for its upcoming TV show based on the hit 2002 movie “Minority Report,” directed by Steven Spielberg. The new show, which is co-executive produced by Spielberg, picks up ten years after the original movie and focuses on the characters known as a “pre-cogs” who are people with the ability to see crimes before they are actually committed.

“Minority Report” premieres on Fox this Fall.

