'Minority Report' gets shredded in this week's ratings roundup of fall's new shows

There wasn’t a lot of change in the show standings for this week’s ratings roundup, but networks started making decisions anyway.

Fox’s “Minority Report,” which takes place after the 2002 Tom Cruise film, could only hang out in last place for so long before the network had to make a decision on it. Late last Friday, Fox confirmed it had cut its 13-episode order of the Steven Spielberg-produced drama to 10 episodes.

Effectively, this makes “Minority Report” the first canceled series of the season. The decision also sends star Meagan Good back to the unemployment line with her third canceled series in a couple years.

Earlier today, Fox announced it had given Morris Chestnut’s “Rosewood” a full season order. That pilot was terrible, but the show has been in the top 5.

That was the bad news (depending on how you look at it), here’s some good news: NBC gave “Blindspot” a full season order. So, viewers can watch without fear as the series picks a new tattoo off Jaimie Alexander’s body. This was of course expected, since it has been the highest-rated show of the fall (thanks to a strong lead-in by “The Voice”).

ABC’s “Quantico,” hanging strong in the season’s top 5, also received a full season order. Like “Blindspot,” “Quantico” has a complicated plot, so this full season order should give fans the confidence needed to continue watching.

Looking ahead, fans of NBC’s “The Player” and ABC’s “Blood & Oil” may want to start evangelizing for those programs. Their ratings could mean they’re not long for this world.

Take a look at this week’s ratings rankings below:

1. “Blindspot” (NBC) 2.65 rating/9.31 million viewers (4 weeks on-air)*

2. “Life in Pieces” (CBS) 2.07/9.18 (4 weeks)

3. “The Muppets” (ABC) 1.95/5.99 (4 weeks)

4. “Rosewood” (Fox) 1.90/6.14 (4 weeks)*

5. “Quantico” (ABC) 1.82/6.62 (3 weeks)*

6. “Limitless” (CBS) 1.75/9.30 (4 weeks)

7. “Best Time Ever With NPH” (NBC) 1.66/5.49 (5 weeks)

8. “Heroes Reborn” (NBC) 1.59/5.12 (4 weeks)

9. “Dr. Ken” (ABC) 1.39/5.72 (2 weeks)

10. “Scream Queens” (Fox) 1.37/3.38 (4 weeks)

11. “Code Black” (CBS) 1.29/7.46 (3 weeks)

12. “Grandfathered” (Fox) 1.21/4.13 (3 weeks)

13. “Blood & Oil” (ABC) 1.16/5.18 (3 weeks)

14. “The Grinder” (Fox) 1.12/3.55 (3 weeks)

15. “The Player” (NBC) .92/4.46 (3 weeks)

16. “Minority Report” (Fox) .85/2.45 (4 weeks)**

Yet to premiere:

“Truth Be Told” (NBC, 10/16)

“Supergirl” (CBS, 10/26)

“Wicked City” (ABC, 10/27)

“Angel from Hell” (CBS, 11/5)

*= Full season order

** = Canceled

Note: Shows will be added on as they premiere. These numbers are based on live ratings through October 16 and do not count delayed viewing.

