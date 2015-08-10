Pilot episodes of some of the biggest upcoming TV shows have been leaked online by pirates

Reuters Pictures A pirate dog with an eye patch.

Pilot episodes for four new TV series have leaked onto torrent sites.

A post in the Piracy subreddit points out that pilots for “The Carmichael Show,” “Lucifer,” “Minority Report,” and “Blindspot” are now all available on torrent sites.

This is an embarrassing leak for the shows, none of which are scheduled to air yet. In fact, “Lucifer” is meant to debut next year, but now its pilot has leaked online for everyone to see.

The leaked pilots appear to have originated from the DIMENSION group of leakers. DIMENSION is known as a “warez” group, which trades privately, often in “pre-air” TV shows. The group tries to keep its releases private, and they’re usually only available on private torrent sites that aren’t open to the general public.

Fox ‘Lucifer’ was supposed to debut in 2016.

Some torrent site commenters got a little confused with the new releases and thought that the shows were about to air:

