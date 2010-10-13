Baseball Is Better At Diversity Than The Rest Of Us

Photo: AP Images
Pro sports, and baseball in particular, “have caught up and surpassed corporate America,” when it comes to hiring minorities for administrative positions, according to a recent study cited by Harvard Business Review diversity expert Roger Crockett.Crockett sources Chicago White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who opposes diversity quotas, but recognises that hiring minorities provides a strategic advantage over those who “limit hiring to white males [and] shrink the pool of people.”
Reinsdorf’s White Sox won the World Series in 2005 with Venezuelan-born manager Ozzie Guillen, and African-American general manager Kenny Williams and minorities make up 26% of the club’s business staff.
Lucky for his argument, Crockett conveniently considers the lack of female employees and executives in sports nothing more than a minor detail.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.