Baseball Is Better At Diversity Than The Rest Of Us

White Sox GM Kenny Williams and manager Ozzie Guillen

Photo: AP Images

Pro sports, and baseball in particular, “have caught up and surpassed corporate America,” when it comes to hiring minorities for administrative positions, according to a recent study cited by Harvard Business Review diversity expert Roger Crockett.Crockett sources Chicago White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who opposes diversity quotas, but recognises that hiring minorities provides a strategic advantage over those who “limit hiring to white males [and] shrink the pool of people.”



Reinsdorf’s White Sox won the World Series in 2005 with Venezuelan-born manager Ozzie Guillen, and African-American general manager Kenny Williams and minorities make up 26% of the club’s business staff.

Lucky for his argument, Crockett conveniently considers the lack of female employees and executives in sports nothing more than a minor detail.

