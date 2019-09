Darren Archibald of the Utica Comets delivered a devastating hit on Lake Erie Monsters defenseman Karl Stollery in a minor league hockey game on Tuesday night.

Archibald hit Stollery so hard it caused him to completely flip and end up on his behind.

Here’s the hit (via Bleacher Report):

You can see the impact in slow motion here:

