5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes The East Coast, Centered Near DC

Photo: dcJohn via flickr

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake, shook across the east coast this afternoon.The quake’s epicentre was in Virginia, about 87 miles southwest of Washington DC.



The USGS has since reported a 2.8 magnitude aftershock near the original epicentre.

The earthquake was felt in Toronto, Philadelphia, and Boston.

For reference, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake is considered “moderate,” whil a 6.0 is considered “strong.”

So far, no injuries or structural damage have been reported.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW:

—-

The New York Times just tweeted that there was an earthquake in Colorado too.

CNN is reporting that some in DC were worried that the earthquake was a bomb at first.

Breaking News is reporting that JFK and Newark airports have been evacuated.

Offices in New York City are being evacuated. Here’s a photo someone just tweeted.

We’re also seeing reports of cell service is out all across the east coast.

At 2:14 p.m. the earthquake was upgraded to a 5.9 magnitude.

The quake was also felt in Martha’s Vineyard, where President Obama is currently vacationing.

The earthquake was only 6 km underground, which is relatively shallow.

The USGS reports that it expects aftershocks to hit over the next few hours.

Here’s a map of the world’s fault lines. They don’t cross where the earthquake started.

CNN reporting from Martha’s Vineyard: The President was on the golf course when briefed on the earthquake.

The seismic station in Central Park calculates a 6.5 magnitude quake.

Wolf Blitzer on CNN: Government buildings and other private offices have been evacuated, but expected to return back to work soon.

NYC City hall has been evacuated.

CNN also reporting it was felt as far away as Detroit and Indianapolis.

NBC news reporting the North Anna nuclear power plant in Lake Anna, VA shut down its reactors. No damage to the facility. Breaking News reports that federal officials confirm there was no damage.

MTA service in NYC is up and running.

The USGS says this is the strongest earthquake in Virginia since 1897.

CNN reports: The National Cathedral was damaged, but nobody was hurt.

New York Governor Cuomo says no damage to power plants, roads, bridges, etc., tweets Michael Paulson of The New York Times.

Verizon tweets it is having network problems due to high call volume, but no damage to the infrastructure.

Shep Smith on Fox News: “There’s no cause for any panic.”

Fox News also reporting some minor damage to Union Station in DC.

The federal building in downtown Brooklyn (not the courthouse) has been evacuated.

Fox News: Flights have resumed at major airports in NYC, New York, Newark, etc.

Here’s some footage of what the earthquake looked like at Business Insider’s HQ. (It’s not exciting at all.)

NYC issued a statement saying there are no signs of structural damage in the city. The subways, Long Island Railroad, and New Jersey Transit are running as normal.

There are some reports that the Washington Monument in DC is tilting, but that isn’t confirmed.

Here’s a video of damage near the earthquake’s epicentre in Tyson’s Corner, VA. It was first picked up by The Journal:

