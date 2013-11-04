Quarry Blast Reported Near Chicago

Pamela Engel

Police say that what was originally reported as a minor earthquake near Chicago was actually a quarry blast, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The United States Geological Survey has listed it as a 3.7 magnitude blast.

People in surrounding suburbs reported feeling shaking at about 12:30 p.m.

The shaking lasted about five seconds, according to the National Weather Service. So far, there haven’t been any reports of damage or injuries, NBC Chicago reports.

Check back for more updates.

