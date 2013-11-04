Quarry Blast Reported Near Chicago

Police say that what was originally reported as a minor earthquake near Chicago was actually a quarry blast, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The United States Geological Survey has listed it as a 3.7 magnitude blast.

People in surrounding suburbs reported feeling shaking at about 12:30 p.m.

The shaking lasted about five seconds, according to the National Weather Service. So far, there haven’t been any reports of damage or injuries, NBC Chicago reports.

#Earthquake in Chicago? I just felt my whole house shake and rattle for a few seconds, and there’s no wind in the windy city. Did U feel it?

— tribeofblondes (@tribeofblondes) November 4, 2013

Check back for more updates.

