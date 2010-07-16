Minor Earthquake Hits Washington D.C.

All puns aside, looks like there was an actual earthquake at 5 a.m. this morning in D.C. But no injuries or damage:



WASHINGTON — The DC area was shaken by a minor earthquake early Friday.

The quake hit at 5:04 a.m. EDT and had a magnitude of 3.6.

The quake was centered in the Rockville, Md., area said Randy Baldwin, a physicist with U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information centre.

Police in Washington and in nearby Montgomery County, Md., said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

