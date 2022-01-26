Minnie Mouse will wear a pantsuit for the first time during Disneyland Paris’ 30th-anniversary celebration

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be the stars of Disneyland Paris’ 30th-anniversary celebration. Ian West – PA Images/Getty Images

Disneyland Paris announced that Minnie Mouse will wear a pantsuit for the first time in 2022.

Her new look was created by Stella McCartney for the theme park’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

When not wearing the outfit, Minnie will wear a reflective dress that was also made for the event.

When you think about Minnie Mouse, you probably imagine the character’s red dress, a polka-dot pattern, and her signature bow. But in 2022, she’s temporarily changing her style.

Disneyland Paris announced on Tuesday that the beloved character will wear a pantsuit for the first time during the theme park’s 30th-anniversary celebration, which kicks off in March. That month also marks the start of Women’s History Month, which was part of the inspiration behind Minnie’s new fashion.

Disney shared the first look at her new outfit via Twitter. Her outfit includes a deep-blue blazer, matching pants, and an oversized bow — all of which are covered in polka dots.

Speaking with D23, Disney’s official fan club, the British fashion designer said she is “delighted” to work on an outfit for a character as “iconic” as Minnie Mouse.

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” McCartney said. “We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

McCartney went on to say that she made sure to use “responsibly-sourced fabrics” when creating the outfit.

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation,” McCartney said. “She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

When not wearing the pantsuit, Minnie will join other classic characters in wearing a new set of outfits specially designed for the anniversary celebration.

A video of the outfits posted by Disneyland Paris shows the characters wearing reflective dresses, see-through accessories, and more.