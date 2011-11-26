The Minnesota Wild Signed A 51-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Owner As An Emergency Goalie

Photo: Getty

When all else fails for a hockey team, sign the 51-year-old friend of an assistant without any professional game experience.That’s what the Minnesota Wild did Wednesday.



After receiving word starter Niklas Backstrom would miss the team’s game against the Nashville Predators and then learning the plane carrying their recalled third goalie, Matt Hackett, wouldn’t arrive in time, the Wild’s options were limited.

So they signed Richard Deutsch, an embroidery store owner, to an amateur contract that afternoon.

“I actually was shaking while I was signing [the contract], Deutsch told the Star-Tribune.

Deutsch is the friend of a Wild assistant coach and had actually filled in at goalie on occasion at Minnesota practices. It served as great practice for Deutsch, too, considering he didn’t begin goaltending until the age of 37 in a senior men’s hockey league.

Fortunately for the Wild – but unfortunately for us – Deutsch never entered the game. Backup goaltender Josh Harding led his team to a 3-2 victory.

