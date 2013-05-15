Here Are The Wild Designs For The New $975 Million Minnesota Vikings Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings have unveiled designs for their new stadium which is expected to be completed in time for the 2016 season.
The $975 million dome was designed by HKS Sports and Entertainment Group.
The Metrodome is slated to be demolished next year. The Vikings will play at the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
The stadium, which was unanimously approved by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, must still be approved by the city of Minneapolis.
The Vikings claim the stadium will be able to host more events than any other large stadium in the world including baseball, soccer, basketball, and motorcross
Here's another view of the layout for baseball, which would be limited to the colleges and high school
But the big event the Vikings really want is the Super Bowl, and say the stadium can be expanded to seat 75,000 for the big game
Some of the 125 suites will actually be at field level putting fans closer to the sideline than any other stadium
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.