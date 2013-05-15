Here Are The Wild Designs For The New $975 Million Minnesota Vikings Stadium

Cork Gaines
The Minnesota Vikings have unveiled designs for their new stadium which is expected to be completed in time for the 2016 season.

The $975 million dome was designed by HKS Sports and Entertainment Group.

The Metrodome is slated to be demolished next year. The Vikings will play at the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The stadium, which was unanimously approved by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, must still be approved by the city of Minneapolis.

The new stadium will seat 65,000

The design has been compared to the sandcrawler vehicle in Star Wars

And while it is a dome, much of the structure is see-through

The stadium will have the largest transparent roof in the world

And these doors will be the largest glass pivoting doors in the world

The doors open to a large plaza

Here is what the stadium would look like on gameday

The Vikings claim the stadium will be able to host more events than any other large stadium in the world including baseball, soccer, basketball, and motorcross

And don't forget concerts with pyrotechnics

Here's another view of the layout for baseball, which would be limited to the colleges and high school

But the big event the Vikings really want is the Super Bowl, and say the stadium can be expanded to seat 75,000 for the big game

The non-see-through portions of the stadium are rather plain

Of course, any new stadium must be loaded with amenities

And plenty of HD screens to watch the action away from your seat

Some of the 125 suites will actually be at field level putting fans closer to the sideline than any other stadium

