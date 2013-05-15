Here Are The Wild Designs For The New $975 Million Minnesota Vikings Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings have unveiled designs for their new stadium which is expected to be completed in time for the 2016 season.



The $975 million dome was designed by HKS Sports and Entertainment Group.

The Metrodome is slated to be demolished next year. The Vikings will play at the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The stadium, which was unanimously approved by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, must still be approved by the city of Minneapolis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.