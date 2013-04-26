The One NFL Team That Reportedly Loved Manti Te'o Had Three Chances To Pick Him, And Passed Every Time

The Minnesota Vikings were the overwhelming favourite to pick Manti Te’o going into last night’s draft.



They had two first round picks (#23 and #25) right in the late-first round zone where Te’o was evaluated, and they have a gaping hole at middle linebacker that Te’o could theoretically fill.

11 of the 15 NFL Draft experts who had him going in the first round had Minnesota taking him.

But Minnesota passed with #23, taking defensive end Bjoern Werner.

They passed with #25, taking cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

And in a move that shocked everyone, they acquired yet another first round pick, only to take wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson at #29.

So they had three chances to take Te’o, and passed every time.

It’s not necessarily an indictment on Te’o as a player. The Vikings are just one team, and NFL Draft rumours are so voluminous and contradictory that we probably should take the “11 out of 15 experts” thing with a grain of salt.

But the Vikings were a big part of the reason everyone had him going in Round One, and it’s clear that that was a severe misdiagnosis.

