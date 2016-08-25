A Minnesota Vikings exec shares the near-death childhood experience that inspires him to work harder today

Kevin Warren has worked hard to get to where he is today.

The inspiration to give his all, he says, comes in part from a near-death childhood experience.

The Phoenix-born lawyer and chief operating officer of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings recently told Adam Bryant of The New York Times about the serious accident he was in as a 12-year-old in Arizona — and what it taught him about life:

“I was riding my bike, and a lady in the neighbourhood accidentally ran up on the curb and hit me. I flew 30 feet, and landed on a little patch of grass and ended up breaking my femur. I was in traction for about six weeks in the hospital, and in a body cast for seven months after that. “I was blessed at an early age that I recognised the frailty of life. The doctor told me I was lucky to be alive, and that if I had landed on the cement around that small patch of grass, they would be planning my funeral. So every day, I spend my time and energy trying to work hard and leave a positive legacy.”

Warren was named COO of the Vikings in February 2015. This year was his 18th season with the NFL — and 12th with the Minnesota Vikings.

Read the full New York Times interview here.

