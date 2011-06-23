Adrian Peterson Bails On The Kids Who Paid $200 To Go To His Football Camp

Photo: Jeremy Scott via Flickr

The “Old Spice Adrian Peterson Football Camp” being held at the University of Oklahoma will not feature Adrian Peterson.The Vikings running back will instead film a spot for the NFL Network’s “Top 100.”



The camp posted the following note to its website:

Adrian Peterson is being featured on the NFL Top 100 program and will not be able to attend this week’s camp. Although we are saddened to hear that he won’t be able to attend his camp, we congratulate Adrian on the honour. Since we learned the news, ProCamps has been working around the clock to maintain a program that still provides a first-class experience to all campers and allows interaction with various Sooner stars. All-time Sooner greats Mark Clayton, DeMarco Murray and Jason White will serve as special guest hosts at camp.

Jason White though? What the hell kind of third-rate operation is this?

The camp takes place tomorrow and Friday, and is open to boys and girls aged 7 to 14. All of whom will totally understand why their favourite player ditched them.

Oh well, at least they’ll get plenty of complimentary Old Spice.

