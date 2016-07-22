You may never see a worse own goal than Minnesota United's goalie throwing the ball into his own net

Minnesota United is a second-division NASL soccer team that will move up to the MLS next season. On Wednesday night, they played Bournemouth, a Premier League team enjoying an American summer soccer tour.

Minnesota lost, 4-0, and one play in particular stands out. Hyperbole aside, this may just be the worst sports highlight of the year.

In the 23rd minute, Minnesota goalie Sammy Ndjock corralled the ball in the box and went to throw it into the field of play. Instead, he threw it into his own net for an own goal (via @RShaverSports).

Hey @espn — maybe a nominee for “Not Top 10.” pic.twitter.com/DRpebereG0

— Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) July 21, 2016

We’ve all been there, in one way or another.

