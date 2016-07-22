Minnesota United FC makes awesome video spoofing their goalie after his horrific own goal went viral

Sammy Ndjock is the goalie for Minnesota United FC, a second-division North American Soccer League team moving up to MLS next season.

On Thursday, Ndjock saw his popularity rise, albeit for an unfortunate reason, after video of his horrible own goal from a Wednesday night game went viral.

In the 23rd minute, Ndjock corralled the ball and went to throw it back onto the field. The ball, though, appeared to stick to his hands, and he threw it directly into his own goal. He futilely chased after the ball, but didn’t come particularly close to stopping it from rolling into his own net.

Minnesota went on to lose the game, 4-0, but Ndjock and his team appear to have a good sense of humour over the whole incident.

On Thursday, the team later released a “PSA,” explaining the reason for Ndjock’s own goal. Watch it below:

PSA: always wait at least 30 minutes after eating jelly sandwiches before hitting the pitch… #BlameItOnTheJelly pic.twitter.com/sGDKxfvLNE

— Minnesota United FC (@MNUnitedFC) July 21, 2016

Give credit to Ndjock and the club for laughing at the incident.

Watch the own goal below:

Hey @espn — maybe a nominee for “Not Top 10.” pic.twitter.com/DRpebereG0

— Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) July 21, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.