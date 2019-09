Late in the Twins spring training game against the Rays, T.C., the Twins mascot, rewarded the fans who stayed for the entire 3.5 hours by catching a toss from a ball boy with his mouth.

An amazing play, and what could turn out to be the highlight of the year for a team projected to lose 90 games this season.



Here’s the full video…

