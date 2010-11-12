Minnesota Twins Already Upgrading Their One-Year-Old Ballpark

Photo: Wikimedia/Bsadowski1

After completing their first season at Target Field, the Minnesota Twins have evidently decided that their brand-new stadium needs some improvements.The biggest change will be the addition of a new video board in right field, which is apparently necessary because some fans had obstructed views of the main video board last season.



The Twins will also add Wifi internet throughout the stadium, build a 100-foot tall LED tower, improve wait times at concession stands, and add more signature options.

The improvements are expected to cost between $4 million and $6 million.

