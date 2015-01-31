Minnesota Timberwolves Release Welcome Home Video For Cavs Game That Ignores Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday in Minnesota, meaning it will be the first time Kevin Love visits his former team.

Love was a three-time All-Star with the Wolves, but forced his way off the team this summer when he refused to sign an extension. The Cavaliers traded No. 1 draft pick Andrew Wiggins for Love this summer.

In preparation for the game, the Wolves released a hilarious preview, hyping up “the game we’ve been waiting for.”

The video then begins listing Cavaliers players, naming LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, J.R. Smith, and even Matthew Dellavedova, among others, notably missing Love. It then builds up to the return of: Mike Miller.

Miller played one season with the Wolves in 2008-09, and has played for four other teams since.

Love called the video “hilarious,” noting, “More often than not, I have a pretty dry sense of humour. That was pretty good.”

He also said he expects boos and the fans will have the chance to “tell me how they really feel.”

Watch the playful video below:

