This Video From The Minnesota Timberwolves Is Really Cathartic If You Hate The Harlem Shake

Photo: YouTube

The Miami Heat dominated the NBA news cycle last week by releasing a zany Harlem Shake video.Now the Minnesota Timberwolves have released one of their own, and it will bring joy to your heart if you despise the meme.



Basically, a guy in a Heat jersey is dancing around when the beat drops, the music stops, and the Timberwolves mascot beats him with a wiffle-ball bat.

Short and sweet.

Thank you, Minnesota Timberwolves (via BuzzFeed):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The T’Wolves lost by 16 to the Heat last night. But still, nice burn:

Photo: Timberwolves

