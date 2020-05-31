Minnesota lawmakers say violence was fuelled by 'outside' actors seeking to exploit initial George Floyd protests

Scott Olson/Getty Images Protesters stand in front of the 3rd precinct police building as it burns during a protest on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Today marks the third day of ongoing protests after the death of George Floyd.

Minnesota lawmakers spoke out on the fiery protests that consumed Minneapolis to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd.

Gov. Tim Walz, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey all said Saturday that demonstrators had come from outside of the state to exploit the initial momentum of the protests.

Walz said authorities were probing online organising of groups who intended to use the initial protests as a “cover,” and officials are planning to start releasing information on whom they have identified.

On Saturday, Walz activated the state’s entire National Guard for the first time in history to respond to the violent protests.

Minnesota lawmakers said Saturday that the vast majority of people taking part in the violent protests Friday night in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s death were from out of the state.

Governor Tim Walz said at a Saturday press conference that authorities were aware that the protests had devolved into violence at the hands of out-of-state demonstrators.

“Let’s be very clear, the situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd,” Walz said in a press conference, adding that authorities were exploring how the groups had organised on the Dark Web, like white nationalist groups using the initial protests as a cover.

Walz said officials will start releasing information about those arrested, and his current estimates said that 80% of people are “outside.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Saturday that the city’s curfew kept the number of arrests down amid the fiery clashes between demonstrators and police, but said that Minnesota residents did not account for any of the people arrested.

“As I talk to my friends who have been in this movement for a very long time, who wake up in this movement every day, and I ask them what they’re seeing, what they’re feeling, what they’re hearing, to a person, I hear them say, ‘We don’t know these folks,'” he said. “‘We don’t know these folks who are agitating. We don’t know these folks who are inciting violence. We don’t know these folks who are first in to break a window.'”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey echoed Walz and Carter, saying outsiders had come “to prey on everything we have built over the last several decades.”

CNN reported that authorities said early Saturday about 50 people were arrested over the protests.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also issued a warning at a Saturday afternoon press conference to Minnesota residents about outsiders piling on to the protests who are “doing it for bad reasons.”

Klobuchar urged Minnesotans to “stand together, stay at home, stand together in that way.”

US Attorney General William Barr took the lawmaker’s conclusions a step further on Saturday, saying the peaceful protests had been hijacked by radical out of state “anarchist and far-left extremist” groups.

Barr said protestors used “Antifa-like tactics” in the demonstrations, which had been “planned, organised, and driven by anarchistic and far-left extremists.” Barr’s comments echoed some of President Donald Trump’s claims on Twitter earlier that day, in which he said demonstrators were really “professionally managed so-called ‘protesters'” who “had little to do with the memory of George Floyd.”

The city clamped down on Saturday after Walz activated Minnesota’s entire National Guard for the first time in the state’s history to contain the protests that pushed back on the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

