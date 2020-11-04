Minnesota 2020 presidential election results

Minnesota has voted for a Democratic president in 11 of the last 12 elections.

The state has 10 electoral votes.

Seven of Minnesota’s 10 congressional seats are held by Democrats.

Minnesota has voted Democratic in 11 of the last 12 presidential elections, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Democratic candidate’s electoral vote count. The state is home to competitive down-ballot races in the Senate and the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 7th, and 8th Congressional Districts.

Control over Minnesota’s state government is split: the governorship and control of the Minnesota House of Representatives are held by Democrats while Republicans hold the state senate. In Congress, Minnesota’s delegation is majority Democratic, with Democrats holding seven of 10 congressional seats. The state has 10 electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be particularly competitive.

