Minnesota Rejects Anti-Gay Marriage Amendment

Photo: Newsweek

Minnesota’s proposal to amend its constitution to define marriage as between a man and a woman has apparently lost, The Pioneer Press reported just before 5 a.m.The Pioneer Press reported that Minnesota was the first state to successfully defeat an attempt to rewrite its constitution to defeat gay marriage.



However, in 2006 Arizona rejected an anti-gay marriage ban only to approve one two years later, the Associated Press reported in 2008.

About 30 other states have approved measures to ban same-sex marriage.

Correction: A previously published version of this article said Minnesota was the first state to reject a same-sex marriage ban. The error has been corrected.

