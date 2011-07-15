Minnesota Governor First To Blink As Shutdown Continues

Photo: Flickr

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton agreed to Republican proposals to borrow against future tobacco taxes and push off education spending in order to move closer to reaching a new state budget and end a 14-day shutdown.The Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled legislature had squared off over the proposals, with Dayton declaring them fiscally unsound and demanding tax increases. Dayton is the first to blink, as the shutdown’s effect trickled down further. (Yesterday it was reported beer sales would be in jeopardy if the shutdown continued.)



In a speech at the University of Minnesota, Dayton said he would agree to the Republican’s June 30 proposal, and would likely call a special session of the legislature in the next three days, Minnesota Public radio reported.

“This is the only viable option that’s potentially available,” he said.

It is unlikely any Democrats would vote for the proposal, and Republicans, which control both houses of the legislature, would need nearly every vote to end the shutdown.

A spokesman for Republican legislators said they were still studying the proposal and were not yet ready to comment, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

