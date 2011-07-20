Minnesota Shutdown Nears End, As Governor Calls Special Session

Photo: Flickr

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton (D) called a special session for 3 p.m. CDT this afternoon, as the 19-day shutdown draws to a close, Minnesota Public Radio reports.Dayton and Republican legislators reached an agreement on a new budget on Friday, and lawmakers spent the weekend and all day Monday scrambling to secure the votes required to pass the funding measure.



The legislature will vote on the nine budget bills and a bonding measure today, and the government will begin to reopen as soon as Dayton signs them into law.

