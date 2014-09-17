Minnesota Governor Calls For Vikings To Suspend Adrian Peterson Until Child Abuse Accusations Are Resolved

Though reactions to Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson’s charges for child abuse have varied, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton made his opinion very clear. In a statement, Dayton ripped into Peterson:

It is an awful situation. Yes, Mr. Peterson is entitled to due process and should be “innocent until proven guilty.” However, he is a public figure; and his actions, as described, are a public embarrassment to the Vikings organisation and the State of Minnesota. Whipping a child to the extent of visible wounds, as has been alleged, should not be tolerated in our state. Therefore, I believe the team should suspend Mr. Peterson, until the accusations of child abuse have been resolved by the criminal justice system. However, I will not turn my back on the Vikings and their fans, as some have suggested. The Vikings belong to Minnesota — and in Minnesota. This has been the team’s only home; and our citizens, including myself, have been its most dedicated fans.

When the news broke, the Vikings deactivated Peterson for their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots. However, the Vikings have reinstated Peterson for Week 3. The Vikings cited “due process” as the reason for allowing him to play.

Other people have come to Peterson’s defence since the indictment, like Reggie Bush, who said he, too, “harshly” punishes his daughter.

The NFL has yet to make an official ruling on Peterson’s eligibility to play; however, many think that following the league’s highly criticised handling of Ray Rice’s domestic violence case, that Peterson shouldn’t be allowed to on the field.

