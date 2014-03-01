Two University Of Minnesota Duluth Students Invent 'Snow Swimming'

Two enterprising University of Minnesota Duluth students took advantage of the massive amount of snow in their backyard by trying out “snow swimming,” a feat as difficult as it may seem.

UMD seniors Shane Campbell and Steve Morris last only a couple of seconds in the snow before running back into the house amid screams. However, their frozen agony makes for some great entertainment.

Since being posted to YouTube earlier this week, the video has gone viral, racking up close to 150,000 views.

