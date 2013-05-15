Here's One Way Minnesota Celebrated The Legalization Of Gay Marriage

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton signed into law a bill legalizing same-sex marriage Tuesday, making the state the 12th in the country to allow homosexual couples to marry.



To mark the occasion, the Minnesota Department of Transportation lighted a bridge Minneapolis in rainbow colours, with the comment on its Facebook page, “We are lighting the I-35 St. Anthony Falls Bridge tonight from dusk until dawn.”

The bridge, which crosses the Mississippi River, opened in September 2008, as a replacement for the I-35 bridge that collapsed in August 2007, killing 13 people.

Here’s the bridge, clad in rainbow:

