Three Minnesota Brothers Spent 95 Hours Building A 10-Foot-Tall Snow Shark

Madeline Stone

Record-breaking cold is hitting the Midwest, but that hasn’t stopped three Minnesota brothers from creating a truly amazing snow sculpture.

It took Trevor, Austin, and Connor Bartz a total of 95 hours to build this 10-foot-tall shark out of snow. According to KARE 11, they spent 10 hours sculpting the fins and tail alone, starting at the beginning of December.

Minnesota snow sharkTwitter, @gspphoto

The New Brighton, Minn. teens are no strangers to large-scale snow sculptures — in fact, it’s become an annual tradition. In 2011 they made a giant puffer fish, and in 2012 a snow walrus made its home on their front lawn.

Here’s a video that shows how this year’s shark construction progressed.

