Three Minnesota Brothers Spent 95 Hours Building A 10-Foot-Tall Snow Shark

Record-breaking cold is hitting the Midwest, but that hasn’t stopped three Minnesota brothers from creating a truly amazing snow sculpture.

It took Trevor, Austin, and Connor Bartz a total of 95 hours to build this 10-foot-tall shark out of snow. According to KARE 11, they spent 10 hours sculpting the fins and tail alone, starting at the beginning of December.

The New Brighton, Minn. teens are no strangers to large-scale snow sculptures — in fact, it’s become an annual tradition. In 2011 they made a giant puffer fish, and in 2012 a snow walrus made its home on their front lawn.

Here’s a video that shows how this year’s shark construction progressed.

