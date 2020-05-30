A Minneapolis Target store was destroyed by looting. Photos show the flooded remains.

Looters ransacked a Target store in Minneapolis this week amid protests against the death of George Floyd.

Photos of the aftermath show widespread damage and flooding.

A Minneapolis Target store was destroyed by looting this week.

Photos of the store in the aftermath of the looting show overturned beverage coolers, flooding, and broken windows, shelves, and cash registers.

The looting began after what started as peaceful protests against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

The Target store is located on Lake Street near Minneapolis’ 3rd Precinct police headquarters.

This photo shows someone swinging a hammer at a cash register on Wednesday, after much of the store’s merchandise inside had already been cleared out by looters.

The looting began Wednesday and continued through Thursday night.

The store’s sprinkler system appeared to deploy at some point.

Standing water was visible throughout the store on Thursday.

Nearly everything in the store appeared to be destroyed.

Target closed 24 nearby stores on Thursday. By Friday, 10 stores remained closed, including the Lake Street store.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” the company said in a statement posted to its website. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”

