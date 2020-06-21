An overnight shooting in Minneapolis has killed at least one man and injured 11 others

REUTERS/Max Whittaker

One man has died and 11 others have been injured in an overnight shooting in Minneapolis, according to police.

The victims are being treated at local hospitals with “various severity levels of injuries,” but don’t have any life-threatening conditions.

This is a developing breaking news story.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories

An overnight shooting in Minneapolis has left at least one man dead and 11 others injured, according to police.

The victims are being treated at local hospitals with “various severity levels of injuries”, Minneapolis police tweeted at 3 am local time on Sunday. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The incident appears to have taken place in a commercial district near a theatre and several bars and restaurants.

** SHOOT UPDATE **

12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

The length of a block, with windows of shops and businesses shot up, was witnessed by a Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter who posted images on Twitter.

The shooting occurred around the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue.

There are no details yet about what led to the shooting or whether police have anyone in custody.

The spokesman said that the shooting started in the middle of the 2900 block of Hennepin and continued through the end of the block; windows at a shoe store and the Uptown Theatre were apparently shot out. pic.twitter.com/A5AIw2zgLi — Libor Jany (@StribJany) June 21, 2020

This is a developing breaking story. More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.