Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with police in Minneapolis

Last night, a wave of violence broke out in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with police. The clashes occurred outside of a precinct near the scene where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police officers on Sunday.

The names of the two officers involved in the shooting were released hours before the clash.

Police said protesters threw bricks, bottles, and rocks at them. In return, they used a chemical spray to control the crowd.

These clashes are part of a series of protests that began Sunday, when 24-year-old Jamar Clark was shot in the head by police. Clark allegedly disrupted paramedics treating an assault victim; Clark himself being suspect in the assault.

Police said this led to a confrontation with Clark. Witnesses claim that Clark was handcuffed at the time of the shooting, but officers deny this. However, authorities said that handcuffs were found at the scene, and must now determine whether Clark was wearing them.

Clark died one day after he was shot by officers. Video of the incident has not been released.

While the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an outside investigation, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges has asked for a federal investigation into the incident.

The medical examiner ruled Clark’s death a homicide.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

